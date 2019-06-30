Malcolm Brogdon Will Reportedly Go To The Pacers On A Sign-And-Trade

06.30.19 11 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks emerged from the 2018-19 season in fantastic shape. Mike Budenholzer’s team won 60 games and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract long-term, setting the stage for a bright future. However, the Bucks entered the summer with all kinds of uncertainty with regard to the rest of the roster, and one of the more interesting decisions centered on 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

After only three seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon landed in the sometimes tricky world of restricted free agency and, given his malleable skill set, the market was expected to be significant for his services. Finally, Brogdon reportedly agreed to a deal that will send him to Indiana on a sign-and-trade, netting Milwaukee a future first round pick and a pair of seconds, and getting the Pacers the point guard they so desired this offseason.

Around The Web

TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyINDIANA PACERSMalcolm BrogdonMILWAUKEE BUCKS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP