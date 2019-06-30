Malcolm Brogdon Will Reportedly Go To The Pacers On A Sign-And-Trade

USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks emerged from the 2018-19 season in fantastic shape. Mike Budenholzer’s team won 60 games and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract long-term, setting the stage for a bright future. However, the Bucks entered the summer with all kinds of uncertainty with regard to the rest of the roster, and one of the more interesting decisions centered on 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

After only three seasons in Milwaukee, Brogdon landed in the sometimes tricky world of restricted free agency and, given his malleable skill set, the market was expected to be significant for his services. Finally, Brogdon reportedly agreed to a deal that will send him to Indiana on a sign-and-trade, netting Milwaukee a future first round pick and a pair of seconds, and getting the Pacers the point guard they so desired this offseason.

Sources: Restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a deal with Indiana. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019