Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike have finally showed the world what the Greek Freak’s signature shoe looks like, and now we’re seeing some of the fun colorways they have planned for the shoe outside of its official releases. The Freak 1 was announced shortly after the season ended, giving us a first look at the long-rumored signature shoe from the Nike athlete.

First up is a colorway that pokes fun at Antetokounmpo’s last name, which has caused plenty of people some difficulty in saying over the years. Antetokounmpo debuted the shoe himself in Los Angeles when he showed up to a Drew League game wearing the new colorway.

Giannis pulled up to the @DrewLeague in LA with his ‘Alphabet Soup’ PE’s!! 📽 @DrewRuiz90 pic.twitter.com/g80fXwBQJf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 13, 2019

Shortly thereafter, the Bucks described the shoe in some detail and the origin of the colorway, which both honors his roots and pokes fun at people saying his name wrong.

Meet the ‘Alphabet Soup’ Freak 1s. Inspired by @Giannis_An34’s hard-to-say last name which gave him the early nickname ‘Alphabet Soup’. The blue swoosh is a nod to Greece and where his game got started. pic.twitter.com/ffzT6iR4tT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 13, 2019

The blue swoosh honoring Greece is pretty cool, though the “alphabet soup” name is a bit deceiving, as the colors of the letters actually look more like marshmallows from Lucky Charms as letters. Still, it’s a pretty cool

According to the Bucks’ post about the shoes, this is a Player Edition of the shoe, so it’s not likely we’ll see these in stores when the Freak 1s officially are made for sale. Still, it’s certainly a good indication that Antetokounmpo plans to have some fun with his shoe, as he should.