One of the two injured superstars in the Eastern Conference Finals will officially miss Game 5 on Thursday night. The Milwaukee Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a knee injury in the previous game that prevented him from playing in much of the second half, will not be able to go as the series shifts back to Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo went up and attempted to break up a lob attempt to Clint Capela during the third quarter and came down awkwardly on his left leg. He needed help getting to the locker room, and while he tried to walk back to the bench, Antetokounmpo was eventually shut down with what the team referred to as a hyperextended knee. The Hawks went on to win the game, 110-88, to tie the series up at two games each.

Now, all eyes are on whether Atlanta will also enter the game shorthanded, as Trae Young suffered a bone bruise in his left foot during Game 3 that prevented him from playing on Tuesday night. Reports indicated that Young is going through rehab with an eye on suiting up in Game 5, but as of this writing, there is no word on whether or not he’ll be able to take the floor.