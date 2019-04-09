Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Turned Down A Role In ‘Space Jam 2’

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of a potential MVP season, with his first signature sneaker from Nike on the way either in late summer or early fall.

There may be no better time to capitalize one widespread popularity and notoriety for a budding, global superstar like Giannis then right now, but he seems rather content to continue doing what he does, a half-step out of the spotlight. I say half-step because there’s no way for Giannis to be a true recluse, when his on-court performance won’t allow it and, certainly, some of his sponsors will insist on putting him out there more.

That said, Antetokounmpo isn’t rushing to embrace his newfound fame by taking on a lot of new opportunities that will arise with his ascent to being one of the NBA’s elite. This summer, LeBron James will begin work on the highly anticipated Space Jam 2 and for it he’ll need some of his fellow NBA stars to take on roles in the movie — as Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Patrick Ewing, and Shawn Bradley did for Michael Jordan in the original.