Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t slept since winning the Milwaukee Bucks first NBA championship in 50 years on Tuesday night. We know this because he, the Larry O’Brien trophy he “stole,” and his Finals MVP trophy took to Instagram Live to hang out with all 150,000 of us as his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, drove him to Chick-fil-A to order a 50-piece Chick-n-Minis (one for every point he scored during Game 6) in the company of hundreds of Bucks fans who shouted and cheered as the couple journeyed through the drive-thru.

I can’t stress enough how perfect every minute of Giannis’s Instagram Live was, but I’ll try and explain. Here were the best moments.

We’ll start with the first viral video where he:

1. Asks the Chick-fil-A employee if she was comfortable being on camera. After he pointed the camera at her, he told her 150,000 people were watching and she said “REALLY?!”

2. Asks the Chick-fil-A employee if he can have a 50-piece nugget, “not 51, not 49 Chick-n-Minis.” Then he asked for a large drink, no ice, half Sprite, half lemonade.

Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021

Then there’s the video where he:

3. Lets a random fan reach into the car and touch the championship trophy.

4. Asked Chick-Fil-A employees if he could get free food for life. (The answer is unclear, but also, give him free Chick-Fil-A for life, come on.)

And here’s the video where he:

5. Starts a “Bucks in 6 chant” at this random Chick-Fil-A, which is now the coolest spot in the world at 11:30 a.m. on a Wednesday.

Giannis got the Chick Fil A drive thru going NUTSSSS 🤣 @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/gsl8tqEBhi — Overtime (@overtime) July 21, 2021

The Instagram Live came to an abrupt end as Riddlesprigger suggested they circle the block waiting for their big order since they were causing traffic for the people trying to order behind them. (I doubt anyone would have had a problem with the wait once they realized Giannis was in the car, but she had a point.) This was a fun-as-hell moment watching one of the best athletes in the world celebrate just like we, the fans, would.

If you have time — and it’s worth it — here’s a full 15-minute video of the Instagram Live.