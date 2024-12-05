The Golden State Valkyries Unveiled Their First Jerseys

The Golden State Valkyries are set to have a big week, as the WNBA’s 13th franchise is finally going to add the first players to its inaugural roster. The Valkyries expansion draft is set for Friday evening, broadcast on ESPN, where we will learn what players the other 12 teams protected on their rosters and which ones were left available for the expansion Valkyries to select.

To have a draft, you need to have jerseys ready to go, and on Thursday we finally got our first look at the base uniform set for the Valkyries.

As much as I like the Valkyries color scheme and, generally, think the logo is good, I don’t love putting the entire logo on the front of the jerseys, with the offset numbers. It’s all very blocky and hard to read from a distance, and I think an arcing font that just says Valkyries (or Golden State) over the number would’ve been a better look. Also, they clearly have a sick sword alternate logo (visible on the lockers in the images) that you could’ve put down the side of each jersey if you wanted to get part of the logo set in there that would look better on a jersey than their main logo.

In any case, we’ll see what else the Valkyries come up with for uniforms in the future, as one would expect a purple alternate look at some point, and on Friday we’ll finally find out some players who will be wearing those uniforms.