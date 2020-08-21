When Steph Curry remarked during ESPN’s broadcast of the NBA Draft Lottery that counting on ping-pong balls was an awkward place for the two-time champion Warriors to be, it was a reminder not only of the team’s continued dominance the past half-decade, but the opportunity in front of Golden State to stock up and return next season ready to compete for another title.

By landing at No. 2 in the Lottery and nabbing a top pick in the Draft, the Warriors are in position to upgrade their core and remake the team on the fly after a lost 2019-20 campaign. Or at least that’s what we might say during a typical offseason. Golden State is always going to have playoff aspirations with its core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but they’ve shown over the past two years that you can’t just round out top-heavy a roster with cheap G Leaguers and compete against deeper, more well-calibrated teams in the postseason.

We haven’t held the No. 2 pick since 1965. That selection turned out to be a Warriors legend. 2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/TrLmWuylI7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

The question from now until draft night (which is suddenly up in the air again) will be how the Warriors choose to use this pick and the pieces on their roster — like Andrew Wiggins’ gigantic contract — to add to their championship core. But while that’s the clear course of action for this team, there is no obvious way for them to do so.

It’s actually not all the way accurate to describe 2019-20 as a lost season for Golden State. Through losing all the games they did, the team was able to give adequate development time to the types of young players they struggled to find during their run to four straight NBA Finals. We’re likely to see Alen Smailagic, Eric Paschall, and Marquese Chriss in gold and blue next year. Maybe a shooter like Damion Lee sticks around. And the Warriors’ best players are a big and two perimeter shooter/scorer types.

That brings us to the wing. Golden State lost the 2019 Finals because of injuries, sure, but also because their wing talent could not stack up to Toronto’s. They had no answer for Kawhi Leonard — which, in fairness, few do — but a much bigger concern was that they did not have much of an answer for Fred VanVleet, either. Playing Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Alfonzo McKinnie couldn’t cut it without Kevin Durant around.

Golden State landing at No. 2 might actually prevent them from getting help at the position they need most. Early projections, including our own, suggest Georgia’s Anthony Edwards is the favorite to go first to the Timberwolves, and he’s the closest thing to a wing in the top-five. Behind him, teams will be choosing from guards like LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes as well as traditional rim-rolling bigs like James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu, and Obi Toppin.

Bob Myers on Warriors getting #2 pick: "Do we like somebody there? We don't entirely control the draft, but all we have to like is two guys to be happy. So that makes it simpler." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 21, 2020

The Western Conference next season will still, barring unforeseen turnover, go through Los Angeles, whether it be the Clippers or the Lakers. This version of Golden State’s roster has no answer for that, and the Draft is not the place they’ll find help there.