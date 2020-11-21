Getty Image
Gordon Hayward Is Headed To The Hornets In A $120 Million Deal

Gordon Hayward was set to become one of the most sought-after commodities during the free agency frenzy this year, as the Celtics forward had a $34.1 million player option with Boston for the coming season, but decided to opt out to become an unrestricted free agent.

He’s drawn interest from a number of teams in recent days, although the Knicks, one of the reported suitors, were said to be less likely of a destination after using their picks on Draft night. According to multiple reports, Hayward had indicated that he’d prefer to end up with the Pacers, which would require some finagling via a sign-and-trade to make the deal happen.

But ultimately, that plan did not come to fruition, because a surprising team dropped the whole bag, instead. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets decided to give Hayward a four-year deal worth $120 million, and he’s decided to accept.

Teams like the Knicks and Hawks had the cap space to sign Hayward, but ultimately, it was the Hornets that swooped in and made a deal happen. Hayward has struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Celtics, and the hope is that a change of scenery might help rejuvenate a player who has yet to regain his former All-Star form.

