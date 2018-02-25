Getty Image

Brad Stevens has made it clear that Gordon Hayward is not walking through the proverbial door to save the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics head coach has made it clear that the forward recovering from a broken leg will not be back in time to play in time for the end of the regular season or the postseason, no matter how far the team goes.

Stevens addressed the media on Saturday and reaffirmed that Hayward is not on track to return at any point this year as he works his way back from the opening-night injury he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward fell awkwardly and broke his leg just minutes into his first game after signing with the Celtics last summer.