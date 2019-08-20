Gordon Hayward Believes This Offseason Has Been ‘Really Good’ For His ‘Confidence’

08.20.19

All things considered, the Boston Celtics had much bigger problems to worry about than Gordon Hayward last year. However, Hayward was something of a microcosm for the Celtics in 2018-19 — at his best, he looked like the All-Star who received a max deal from the team in free agency, but his bad days were oftentimes a struggle to overcome.

Putting all of the team’s struggles on whether or not Hayward played well is obviously not quite correct, nor is it particularly fair, as Hayward spent a whole lot of time last offseason rehabbing from the leg injury that ended his first year in Boston after five minutes. It prevented him from getting completely folded into the squad, and it meant that getting the rust that might have developed during his rehab had to come off during the season.

Entering the 2019-20 campaign, Hayward is in a different position, as he can now focus on basketball without worrying about his ankle. As he told John Karalis of MassLive, this has been huge for his confidence, as he’s gotten to put in the work that he just could not do last year.

