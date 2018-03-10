Getty Image

Grayson Allen has made quite a name for himself during his college basketball career. He’s perhaps most innocuously known as being Sen. Ted Cruz’s youthful doppelganger. On the basketball court, it’s something far more sinister.

The Duke senior has been accused on multiple occasions of being a dirty player who intentionally tries to injure his opponents, and the well-documented video evidence that has piled up against him certainly won’t help him plead his case.

Last season, the Blue Devils suspended Allen indefinitely for repeatedly tripping his opponents, which coincided with an epic temper tantrum on the sidelines that warmed the hearts of his detractors around the country. And just when you thought Allen might finally make it through tournament play without incident, he was back at it again on Friday night during the ACC semifinals against rival North Carolina.