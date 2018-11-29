Getty Image

The game of basketball has gone through plenty of changes over its long and rich history, with different styles and approaches to the game becoming en vogue over the years. Right now, the game is in the middle of an era where three-pointers are all the rage, with teams letting it fly from deep at record numbers.

This is because teams understand the value of a three-point shot, especially compared to basically every other shot that a player can take that isn’t right at the rim. Strategically, the best thing for teams to do in most instances is let it fly from three. This is something that drives Gregg Popovich insane.

Popovich has spoken in the past about how much he hates the NBA’s reliance on shooting threes, which has been a pet peeve of his for years. He’s gone as far as to say he’ll never embrace it and that he does not consider it basketball. His latest anti-three rant came in a piece written by Sam Smith in which Popovich more or less took a flamethrower to the concept of the triple.