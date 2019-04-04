Gregg Popovich Thinks Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Is Coach Of The Year

Getty Image

If there’s one coach in the NBA who’s opinion on just about anything matters it’s Gregg Popovich. The Spurs coach isn’t afraid to share his mind whether it’s basketball, politics, or former players. When you’ve won five titles, only missed the playoffs once in your entire NBA coaching career, and never finished a non-lockout shortened season with less than 50 wins then you earn the right to speak your mind on whatever you please.

A coach with success like his begs the question. Who does he think should be Coach of the Year? If he thinks it’s himself he would never say it, because that’s not his style, but he does have one coach in mind this season: Nuggets coach Mike Malone. According to Pop, Malone’s coaching style is exactly what he believes in when it comes to coaching.