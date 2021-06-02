Memphis Grizzlies At Utah Jazz Game 5 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Utah Jazz are on the verge of the conference semifinals. After falling in Game 1 to the pesky Memphis Grizzlies, Utah has ripped off three straight wins, although they haven’t all been easy. Memphis has proven a worthy challenger despite being the 8-seed, and it is not hard to come away from what we have seen in this series with the belief that brighter days are not too far down the line for Grizzlies fans.

But while their day is a little down the line, right now, all eyes are on the Jazz and their attempt to continue this magical season by punching their ticket to the second round. With Donovan Mitchell back healthy and looking fantastic, there are reasons to believe that Utah has what it takes to make a run to the NBA Finals. But of course, they have one last bit of business to tend to on Wednesday night, and perhaps once that it all out of the way (if they can pick up a win, of course), they can take a moment to imagine the Larry O’Brien trophy in their possession, even if that wouldn’t come until a little down the line.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, June 2; 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBA TV

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Jazz -9.5 (-110), Grizzlies +9.5 (-110)

Total: Over 225.5 (-112), Under 225.5 (-109)

Money Line: Jazz (-500), Grizzlies (+380)