On Thursday night, nearly two million people tuned in to watch heated rivals face off in a highly anticipated matchup. No, not the Cardinals and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football with the NFC West lead on the line, but the Jeezy-Gucci Mane Verzuz battle, live from Magic City.
The two legendary Atlanta rappers have had a longstanding beef that escalated in the late aughts to the point of Jeezy putting a hit out on Gucci, who killed one of the men who came for him and beat a murder charge as it was determined self-defense. Nearly 15 years later, the two finally arrived on stage together for the first time at the legendary strip club for a battle that, at times, was incredibly tense with Gucci playing some of his most vicious diss tracks against Jeezy.
Among those watching and reacting along with everyone else on social media were some NBA stars like Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum, who live-tweeted their excitement — and anxiety — along with other NBA players and fans.
Gucci vs Jeezy I’m Locked IN!!!!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
Who watchin that Verzuz?!!?
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) November 20, 2020
Gucci came out swinging with a diss track recorded specifically for the Verzuz battle, setting the tone for the next 90 minutes.
Gucci 😂😂😂😂😂
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
Aw man… #VERZUZ
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 20, 2020
After some early Gucci diss tracks, the two settled in to play the hits, with Jeezy playing a ton from his iconic debut album Thug Motivation 101.
WOP
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
TM 101 hitting different 🔥🔥
— SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) November 20, 2020
As the battle wore on, Andre Iguodala told the story of how his Sixers managed to beat the Hawks on a Tuesday, meaning they also beat the post-Magic City Monday “flu.”
We won by 30 on a Tuesday in atl… destroyed that myth…
— andre (@andre) November 20, 2020
Sixers team… (leave my man alone too, keep him out of this!)
— andre (@andre) November 20, 2020
I forgot y’all slow… our sixers team won that Tuesday atl game.
— andre (@andre) November 20, 2020
Things were going well and then Gucci played “The Truth,” a Jeezy diss from 2013 that is as vicious as it gets talking about ex-girlfriends and his friend he killed. At that point, everyone watching grew extremely tense.
😳
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
Gucci OMG!!!!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
Naw I’m gone
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
Aye man. Let’s get them boys outta there. Lol
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
Naw I’m good lol naw
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
Jeezy’s response was to try to talk to Gucci and things only grew more tense, and given their history of violence between each other, there was some genuine concern things might spiral.
Was that scripted?
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
Scripted
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
https://twitter.com/JCrossover/status/1329620880461238275
I’m watching this shit like Ozark 😭😭😭
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
On the edge of my seat
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
Jeezy’s response was to play “Get Your Mind Right” which won him over a lot of folks for the response.
jeezy really my guy man. pic.twitter.com/PEWm4lMgsd
— solomon hill (@solohill) November 20, 2020
Jeezy Won! Period
— Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) November 20, 2020
But Gucci wasn’t stopping with the diss tracks just yet, which further elevated the concern.
Gucci ain’t hearing nun of that
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
I just wanna see how this is gonna end at this point. #verzuz
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 20, 2020
At this point just shake hands at the end. 🤪 https://t.co/MmFJ3tI30c
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 20, 2020
The disses are bangers. You want him to forget what happened 15-20 years ago? Lol no way https://t.co/s1KXxKWbZn
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
However, at the end, it was revealed that it was something of a work all along, with the two coming together to perform “So Icy” for the first time in 15-plus years to the delight of everyone.
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 20, 2020
That’s dope 💯💯✊🏿✊🏿 #VERZUZ
— Mike Scott (@mikescott) November 20, 2020
SO ICYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/qZrnt6wvBP
— solomon hill (@solohill) November 20, 2020
WOW!
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 20, 2020
That was epic!!!!🔥🔥🔥
— C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) November 20, 2020
that @verzuzonline my god i got to rewatch that 🔥
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 20, 2020
That was beautiful!
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020
Money talks 💰 https://t.co/XJmjoIBaSF
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 20, 2020
Culture won tonight!!
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 20, 2020
All I know is that these Gucci and Jeezy streams going through the roof. Shoot me all Jeezy and Gucci playlist lol. Please and thanks.
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 20, 2020