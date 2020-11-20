On Thursday night, nearly two million people tuned in to watch heated rivals face off in a highly anticipated matchup. No, not the Cardinals and Seahawks on Thursday Night Football with the NFC West lead on the line, but the Jeezy-Gucci Mane Verzuz battle, live from Magic City.

The two legendary Atlanta rappers have had a longstanding beef that escalated in the late aughts to the point of Jeezy putting a hit out on Gucci, who killed one of the men who came for him and beat a murder charge as it was determined self-defense. Nearly 15 years later, the two finally arrived on stage together for the first time at the legendary strip club for a battle that, at times, was incredibly tense with Gucci playing some of his most vicious diss tracks against Jeezy.

Among those watching and reacting along with everyone else on social media were some NBA stars like Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum, who live-tweeted their excitement — and anxiety — along with other NBA players and fans.

Gucci vs Jeezy I’m Locked IN!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020

Who watchin that Verzuz?!!? — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) November 20, 2020

Gucci came out swinging with a diss track recorded specifically for the Verzuz battle, setting the tone for the next 90 minutes.

Gucci 😂😂😂😂😂 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020

After some early Gucci diss tracks, the two settled in to play the hits, with Jeezy playing a ton from his iconic debut album Thug Motivation 101.

WOP — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 20, 2020

TM 101 hitting different 🔥🔥 — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) November 20, 2020

As the battle wore on, Andre Iguodala told the story of how his Sixers managed to beat the Hawks on a Tuesday, meaning they also beat the post-Magic City Monday “flu.”

We won by 30 on a Tuesday in atl… destroyed that myth… — andre (@andre) November 20, 2020

Sixers team… (leave my man alone too, keep him out of this!) — andre (@andre) November 20, 2020

I forgot y’all slow… our sixers team won that Tuesday atl game. — andre (@andre) November 20, 2020

Things were going well and then Gucci played “The Truth,” a Jeezy diss from 2013 that is as vicious as it gets talking about ex-girlfriends and his friend he killed. At that point, everyone watching grew extremely tense.