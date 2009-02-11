Hasheem Thabeet: “Mostly We Just Have House Parties”

02.11.09 10 years ago 17 Comments
Hasheem Thabeet (photo. UConn)

Whether you think Hasheem Thabeet is talking reckless or not, the kid can play. Averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, there’s a reason UConn is the No. 1 team in the country. With the Huskies playing Syracuse tonight riding an 11-game win streak, I figured now was as good a time as any to get up with the future first-round pick…

Dime: One of my buddies saw you in Grand Central on New Year’s Eve. What did you get into that night?
Hasheem Thabeet: I was actually visiting one of my friends. I was just hanging out. I didn’t go out, it was too cold for me.

Dime: Every time I see you, you have your headphones on. What’s in the rotation these days?
Hasheem: A lot of music that gets me hype. I listen to Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, anything before the game to hype me up or after the game to relax me. I listen to a lot of stuff.

Dime: When you’re not playing ball, what are you doing off the court?
Hasheem: I watch a lot of movies. I saw Valkyrie with Tom Cruise; it’s a real nice movie. I really don’t get that much time off. I spend all my time playing basketball and maybe school work and shooting free throws a lot.

Dime: What’s it like in Storrs compared to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania?
Hasheem: It’s really not a big town. The whole campus is surrounded by the city. Mostly we just have house parties. We don’t really get involved with a lot of students. They go crazy sometimes and want to start something with us. And for us to stay out of trouble, we just do our own thing.

TAGSCOLLEGE

