Hasheem Thabeet: “Mostly We Just Have House Parties”

Whether you think Hasheem Thabeet is talking reckless or not, the kid can play. Averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, there’s a reason UConn is the No. 1 team in the country. With the Huskies playing Syracuse tonight riding an 11-game win streak, I figured now was as good a time as any to get up with the future first-round pick…
Dime: One of my buddies saw you in Grand Central on New Year’s Eve. What did you get into that night?
Hasheem Thabeet: I was actually visiting one of my friends. I was just hanging out. I didn’t go out, it was too cold for me.
Dime: Every time I see you, you have your headphones on. What’s in the rotation these days?
Hasheem: A lot of music that gets me hype. I listen to Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, anything before the game to hype me up or after the game to relax me. I listen to a lot of stuff.
Dime: When you’re not playing ball, what are you doing off the court?
Hasheem: I watch a lot of movies. I saw Valkyrie with Tom Cruise; it’s a real nice movie. I really don’t get that much time off. I spend all my time playing basketball and maybe school work and shooting free throws a lot.
Dime: What’s it like in Storrs compared to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania?
Hasheem: It’s really not a big town. The whole campus is surrounded by the city. Mostly we just have house parties. We don’t really get involved with a lot of students. They go crazy sometimes and want to start something with us. And for us to stay out of trouble, we just do our own thing.
This guy is a walking target for dunkers when he gets to the league, he’s gotten a lot better though
Big game tonight, Lets go Cuse’!
Is there any NBA player that doesn’t have Lil Wayne in his rotation??? I think it’s mandatory these days
You know he is probably over-hyped but you can’t argue with the #1 ranking. That doesn’t come from luck and it usually means your star player is making a difference.
Unlike a lot of freak-athlete types (Gerald Green, DeAndre Jordan, Patrick O’Bryant) Thabeet seems to be willing to work hard to improve his skills.
maybe school work, damn i need to go 2 uconn, just play ball, don’t even gotta work bout the academics
maybe school work, damn i need to go 2 uconn, just play ball, don’t even gotta worry bout the academics
@Kobeef did you just put Pat O’Bryant and Freak athlete in the same sentence?
I like his game he can be real nice if he keep working.
HAHAHA at pob being a freak athlete.
that’s cold Big Shot… funny though.
“Hasheem: It’s really not a big town. The whole campus is surrounded by the city. ”
Either this is some kind of typo, or Thabeet didn’t go to the same Storrs campus I went to. Maybe cows grazing and heavy forest is a city compared to his home, who knows.
“I really don’t get that much time off. I spend all my time playing basketball and maybe school work and shooting free throws a lot.”
MAYBE SCHOOL WORK? – wow… i wish i’m living college life like this guy
Fromt he November Article:…”First of all, Thabeet really isn’t good. He’s a good shot blocker, but he was basically useless on offense last year. He can’t reliably catch passes, and doesn’t understand the mechanics of how to get position on the block. If he had a rebounding competition with Charles Barkley right now, I think Chuck would take him 10-0.”
So what’s up Dime, this guy improves a little and all of a sudden you’re all on his jock? he might be a 1st rounder, but he wont be a difference maker in the NBA.
The only thing about him is that he talks junk about players that average almost double the amount of points that he averages. He does talk reckless… to be that big and only average 13 pts a game is laughable.
haha.. and MAYBE work on school
Daressalaam massive!!!we got about 20 kids coming to best colleges near you in the next five years!! they are all cream, hasheem opened the door!!! people have started turning to basketball from soccer!! remember this comments
this guy is the most overrated piece of shit in college basketball. People say he could be a poor man’s deke i say he’s more like a brokeass man’s deke. I see a lot of similarities between him and darko and whoever ends up drafting him in the top 10 is a fool (please don’t let it be my bucks).