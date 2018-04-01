Hassan Whiteside Thinks It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ That He Doesn’t Play Late In Games When Opponents Go Small

#Miami Heat
Associate Editor
04.01.18

Getty Image

The Miami Heat fell at home to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in overtime, 110-109. It wasn’t a loss that will cost them a spot in the postseason or anything — the Heat are sitting in eighth and are 4.5 games up on the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons — but after the game, tensions were high in the locker room.

The issues centered around Miami big man Hassan Whiteside, who went for 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes on Saturday. Whiteside is averaging a little under 26 minutes per game this year, the lowest mark he’s had since his first year in Miami.

In his eyes, this is a problem, especially when he comes out late in games when opponents go small. As Whiteside said after the game, he thinks this is “bullsh*t,” and mentioned that he thinks that other teams could use a center with his skill set.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSHASSAN WHITESIDEMIAMI HEAT

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP