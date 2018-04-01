Getty Image

The Miami Heat fell at home to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in overtime, 110-109. It wasn’t a loss that will cost them a spot in the postseason or anything — the Heat are sitting in eighth and are 4.5 games up on the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons — but after the game, tensions were high in the locker room.

The issues centered around Miami big man Hassan Whiteside, who went for 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes on Saturday. Whiteside is averaging a little under 26 minutes per game this year, the lowest mark he’s had since his first year in Miami.

In his eyes, this is a problem, especially when he comes out late in games when opponents go small. As Whiteside said after the game, he thinks this is “bullsh*t,” and mentioned that he thinks that other teams could use a center with his skill set.