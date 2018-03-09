Miami Heat on Twitter

Lost in the rebirth of the Hassan Whiteside and Joel Embiid beef is the fact that Whiteside absolutely yammed on The Process on Thursday night.

The focus of the beef was a shoving incident that drew a Whiteside technical foul and the Embiid accusation that Whiteside tried to hurt him. But later in the game, Whiteside took flight on a dunk that got Embiid caught up in the aftermath.

Let’s take a look at it from the back first, and then we’ll get to Shaq making some jokes about it on Inside the NBA.