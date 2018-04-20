Hassan Whiteside Claims Erik Spoelstra Wants Him To ‘Be In The Corner And Set Picks’ On Offense

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Miami Heat
Associate Editor
04.19.18

Getty Image

Hassan Whiteside hasn’t been in the best of moods lately. Towards the end of the regular season, Whiteside called out Erik Spoelstra’s late game rotations which oftentimes saw the center parked on the bench. It also hasn’t helped that his play ever since the Miami Heat’s series against the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off hasn’t quite been up to par, either.

The Sixers boast a 2-1 lead in the series after picking up a win in Miami on Thursday night. Whiteside played 13 minutes, scoring five points and pulling down two rebounds during his shift. But the big man wasn’t happy with his time on the floor, and after the game, he decided to break down how Spoelstra reduced his role in the offense.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Whiteside told the press after the game that Spoelstra wants him to basically set screens and get out of the way. Despite this, he stressed that he needs to trust his coach.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Miami Heat
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsERIK SPOELSTRAHASSAN WHITESIDEMIAMI HEAT

