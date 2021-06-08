The Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in Game 1, landing the first punch in what could be an interesting best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday evening, the two teams will take the floor again at Wells Fargo Center, with the pressure shifting back to the top-seeded Sixers.

Much as he has been for the entire playoffs, Trae Young was the story for the Hawks in the opener. Young generated 25 points and eight assists before halftime and settled in with 35 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta. As a team, the Hawks set franchise playoff records with 74 points and 13 three-pointers in the first half, and they led by as many as 26 points in the game. Things did get dicey for Atlanta down the stretch, though, which could provide optimism for the Sixers in the rematch.

Following genuine uncertainty as to whether he would play as a result of a knee issue, Joel Embiid was tremendous in his return for Philadelphia. Embiid scored 39 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots, largely looking like himself in 38 minutes. In fact, the Sixers dominated the minutes when Embiid played, but Philadelphia must find a way to survive with bench units on the floor after they hemorrhaged in Game 1.

The Sixers can do a lot of damage by simply cleaning up two specific areas in the follow-up. Philadelphia shot just 10-of-29 from three compared to 20-of-47 for Atlanta. In addition, the Sixers turned the ball over 19 times, including 12 giveaways in the first 14 minutes as they dug a hole that was too deep to overcome.

From a betting standpoint, Game 1 went Over the total of 219.5 points and Atlanta covered the closing point spread of 4.5 points as an underdog.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, June 8; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: 76ers (-122), Hawks (+100)

Spread: 76ers -5 (-113), Hawks +8 (-108)

Total: Over 223 (-112), Under 223 (-109)

Money Line: 76ers (-210), Hawks (+175)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Danny Green O/U 8.5 Points (Over -127/Under +100)

Tobias Harris O/U 21.5 (-113/-113)

Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 (-137/+110)

Trae Young O/U 27.5 (-113/-113)

Seth Curry O/U 14.5 (+100/-127)

Clint Capela O/U 12.5 (-113/-113)

Ben Simmons O/U 15.5 (-113/-113)