After two straight collapses in Games 4 and 5, the Sixers were able to rebound in Atlanta to force a Game 7 back home and give themselves a chance to finally put away the Hawks in a series that has been rather unbelievable to this point. The Hawks have been, without a doubt, the more resilient side in the series and it’s how they got all three of their wins going into Sunday night, and that resiliency was put to the test once again in Game 7.

Trae Young struggled for the first three quarters of the game, scoring just 11 points on 2-of-16 shooting from the field as Atlanta’s top star couldn’t find his touch from anywhere to start the game. With Young playing that poorly as a scorer, one would have expected the Sixers to be cruising, but the Hawks defense bowed up forcing 15 turnovers through three quarters and Kevin Huerter and John Collins stepped up in a major way to get Atlanta a 76-71 lead going to the fourth.

Huerter, in particular, took over as the Hawks lead scorer, with 19 points through three quarters including flat out taking over in isolation for a stretch in the third.

Young did have nine assists, as he was able to continue to be effective running the Hawks offense and setting up his teammates, particularly Clint Capela, as the Sixers bent their defense to keep him from getting good looks.

👀 a few of Trae's 9 dimes through 3 quarters in Game 7!@ATLHawks 76@sixers 71 WIN or GO HOME GAME 7… 4th quarter coming up on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YbfqiESc3G — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2021

On the other side, it was Joel Embiid who carried the load offensively and kept the Sixers in it, as he so often has in this series.

Tobias Harris took on the lead creator role for Game 7, but struggled to find his range as a shooter, going just 5-of-16 from the field through three quarters, as the Sixers had far too many empty possessions between their shooting struggles and turnovers — six of which came from Embiid. Fittingly, Game 7 came down to a tight and tense fourth quarter, as has happened so often in this series.