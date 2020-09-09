On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks took the floor in a playoff game without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time since April 28, 2013. While the top-seeded Bucks performed valiantly in his absence, the Miami Heat finished off an upset series victory, outlasting Milwaukee by a final score of 103-94 in Game 5.

Here are three takeaways from what transpired.

1. Miami had to turn it on after a shaky start

Though the Heat entered as solid favorites against the Giannis-less Bucks, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. Miami scored only 11 points, while committing six turnovers, in the first eight minutes of action, and Milwaukee took a double-digit lead as a result.

Some of Miami’s issues could be traced to strong work from Khris Middleton, who opened the game with nine points and four assists in the first quarter.

Khris finishes off the 21-11 run. pic.twitter.com/uPhrMqLnby — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 8, 2020

From there, the Heat came alive, though, using a 30-9 blitz to take a 45-37 lead, and a buzzer-beater from Goran Dragic got things going at the end of the first quarter.

🚨 BUZZER BEATER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jbAStUt4nx — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 8, 2020

Miami held Milwaukee to 30 percent shooting and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the second quarter, seemingly setting the stage for a comfortable victory. The Bucks didn’t go quietly, though, with Donte DiVincenzo scoring seven quick points to open the third quarter.

Put some sauce on it. pic.twitter.com/oqgqQ7i8LI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

Eventually, the Bucks climbed within one but, almost on cue, Milwaukee’s offense sputtered, failing to score for more than six minutes and allowing the Heat to zoom to a 12-point advantage. Milwaukee did maintain relative contact, even slashing the margin to four in the final three minutes, but Jimmy Butler then scored four straight and found Dragic for the eventual dagger in crunch time.

GORAN DRAGIC LIVES FOR THESE MOMENTS pic.twitter.com/cnzdTGlOxI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

Given the absence of Antetokounmpo, this was not a performance to be disappointed with for the Bucks. Middleton, carrying the weight of the world, struggled with efficiency, but Milwaukee was competitive and pushed Miami to the point where key plays were needed to preserve the series-clinching victory.