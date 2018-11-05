The Heat Are Hosting A Midnight Madness Event For Its ‘Miami Vice’ Jerseys

11.05.18 1 hour ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat know what they have with their stunning Miami Vice jerseys, and they’re doing big things to celebrate its release this year. Miami had long embraced the red, black and white color scheme while sitting on a gold mine of nostalgia and, quite frankly, a cultural touchstone that more readily identifies with the city’s vibe and culture.

So when Miami dropped Miami Vice-inspired neon and black uniforms last season, people kind of freaked out about the whole thing. Jerseys — especially those with Dwayne Wade’s No. 3 on them — flew off the shelves.

This year’s edition eschews last year’s white in favor of a darker black base, and they might be even better than their first iteration. Which is why the Heat are going all-in on Miami Vice style this season every time they wear them on the court.

