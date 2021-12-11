sacramento kings charlotte hornets ending
The Hornets Survived Against The Kings In The NBA’s Most Chaotic Ending Of The Season

The Charlotte Hornets are awfully shorthanded right now, as the team is without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and a handful of other players due to injuries and the league’s health and safety protocols. Despite this, Charlotte defended its home court on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, 124-123, although it took quite the journey to get there.

The Hornets had the ball with the shot clock turned off and the game tied at 123. Thanks to a layup by Cody Martin and a foul, it appeared he was going to go to the charity stripe to ice it with 5.5 seconds left, but a review indicated that Martin’s foot hit the ground before he shot the layup. Because the foul happened before that, he went to the free throw line for a pair of shots and hit one.

Martin looked like he was going to be the scapegoat moments later, when he appeared to lose track of whether the Hornets had a foul to give and fouled De’Aaron Fox. He managed to get bailed out four times, though: Fox, who is shooting a career-high 74.1 percent on free throws this season, went 0-for-2, and in the ensuing scrum, the Kings missed both of their tip-in attempts to steal a win.

