The Hornets picked up their second win of the season on Wednesday night, beating the Raptors 138-133 in a shootout in Charlotte. That win to get the team back to .500 early in the year had vibes high on Thursday morning in the Hornets facility, where the win seemed to have made some forget what holiday it was.

On Halloween every year, teams in the NBA and NFL love to set up their players for a jump scare that they can capture on social media. At this point, a lot of players keep their guard up when they arrive at the facility on Halloween, but LaMelo Ball did the opposite and strolled through the Hornets facility singing and happy right until he walked through a door and was greeted by a creepy clown.

The transition from singing “waaayyyy up I feel blessed” to a blood-curdling shriek to slapping the head off of the clown while yelling “boy, what the F**K” is incredible. It’s a good thing this was just a doll and not a person in a costume, cause they would’ve had to go into concussion protocol after LaMelo got done with them. The Hornets staffer cackling only makes this video better as poor LaMelo lays down on the stairs to try to get his heart rate back down, and I bet he’ll never be trusting of that walk to the practice court again.