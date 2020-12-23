The latest chapter in the James Harden saga is here, and it involves the Houston Rockets star seemingly partying maskless at a strip club in Houston this week in the lead-up to the Rockets’ opening game at home against the Thunder. As a result, the Rockets and the league have begun investigating the incident, which was publicized through a leaked video at Black Sports Online. The investigation was reported by Tim McMahon of ESPN.

McMahon also noted in his story that a player’s failure to comply with the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols can result in a fine or suspension from their team. And while McMahon also confirmed that Harden already had COVID-19 over the summer prior to arriving at the Orlando Bubble, players are of course still required to follow protocols, as the details of immunity from this coronavirus are still fuzzy.

It’s long been known that Harden would prefer to be traded from the Rockets, and with the stand-off now spilling into the regular season, Harden is seemingly upping the ante on his side. Being late to camp is one thing, but it was assumed Harden would at least be ready for the regular season and go back to his normal All-NBA caliber ways when he stepped onto the court.

By going out and allegedly breaking NBA rules just before opening night, Harden is now jeopardizing his status for regular season games, which could result in not only a punishment from the Rockets or the league.