The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are widely projected, both in betting markets and consensus opinion, as the top three contenders to win the 2020 NBA title. As such, that trio of teams is discussed with immense frequency, with all three delivering star power combined with rosters built to win at a high level right now. If there is a No. 4 team in terms of buzz as the NBA’s restart materializes in Orlando, it might be the Houston Rockets, even while acknowledging that Mike D’Antoni’s team currently sits in a tie for fifth place in the West.

For one, the Rockets are trying something (very) different in essentially punting the traditional center position in favor of a small-ball look for the ages. That is interesting enough on its own but, when you throw in popular and prolific stars like James Harden and Russell Westbrook, there is immense interest in Houston and many believe the Rockets can make a deep run if things break correctly in the bubble.

ROSTER

Bruno Caboclo

DeMarre Carroll

Tyson Chandler

Chris Clemons

Robert Covington

Michael Frazier

Eric Gordon

Jeff Green

James Harden

Danuel House Jr.

Luc Mbah a Moute

Ben McLemore

Austin Rivers

P.J. Tucker

Russell Westbrook

SCHEDULE

Friday, July 31 – 9:00 pm ET – vs. Dallas Mavericks

Sunday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 pm ET – vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4 – 9:00 pm ET – vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Thursday, Aug. 6 – 9:00 pm ET – vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, Aug. 9 – 8:00 pm ET – vs. Sacramento Kings

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – 2:00 pm ET – vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – 4:00 pm ET – vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, Aug. 14 – TBD – vs. Philadelphia 76ers

STANDINGS

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20 (5.5)

3. Denver Nuggets: 43-22 (7.0)

4. Utah Jazz: 41-23 (8.5)

5. OKC Thunder: 40-24 (9.5)

6. Houston Rockets: 40-24 (9.5)

7. Dallas Mavericks: 40-27 (11.0)

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 32-33 (18.0)

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 29-37 (21.5)

10. New Orleans Pelicans: 28-36 (21.5)

11. Sacramento Kings: 28-36 (21.5)

12. San Antonio Spurs: 27-36 (22.0)

13. Phoenix Suns: 26-39 (24.0)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

Given the team’s placement in the standings, it might seem crazy to refer to Houston as title-or-bust. What isn’t crazy, though, is that the Rockets have big-time ambition. The Rockets are all-in on their playing style but, from a practical standpoint, they are also all-in on this roster. Harden and Westbrook have the star power, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker are well-compensated role players, and Mike D’Antoni is in the final year of his contract. Realistically, it would be a “success” if Houston reached the second round, simply because they’ll have to beat a good team to get there. If they do, it likely means a match-up against the Lakers or Clippers, and Houston won’t be favored in that scenario. Internally, they’d probably be disappointed with anything shy of the conference finals, even acknowledging that means taking down one of the L.A. squads.

X-FACTOR

A lot of things need to happen for Houston to reach its ceiling, from Harden and Westbrook dominating to Tucker and Covington flying around on defense and holding up against (much) bigger competition. In the middle, though, Eric Gordon is someone that just has to be good for the Rockets. The 31-year-old produced his worst shooting season as a professional in 2019-20, converting only 37 percent of his shot attempts and 31.9 percent of his three-point offerings. While no one thinks that will continue, it wasn’t as if it was a short blip. Gordon just wasn’t himself before the league shut down and, without a ton of depth to lean on, the Rockets desperately need him to take some of the load off Westbrook and Harden. Houston can win a series without Gordon excelling, but they can’t win the West and they definitely can’t win the title. That seems like an X-factor of the highest form.

BIGGEST ON-COURT QUESTION

It’s simple, but it’s also the reality. Houston’s small-ball playing style creates questions that can’t be answered until the Rockets are on the floor under the bright lights. At the outset, the Rockets were lighting the league on fire, proving to be virtually unguardable and holding up enough on defense to keep things interesting. Then, Houston lost four of the last five games before the hiatus and, given the pressure on Harden (and Westbrook), it’s at least plausible that the Rockets just can’t play with the frantic pace required for an entire postseason. In a macro sense, it is a lot of fun that a team is trying something this different, and the Rockets are going to start and close games without a traditional big man anywhere on the floor. Houston also opens itself up for jokes if it doesn’t go well, but Daryl Morey doesn’t appear to be recoiling from that. This should be quite interesting.