The USA Basketball men’s team is looking for its fifth straight Olympics gold medal, as the star-studded roster led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant (pending his return from a calf strain) has made their way to Paris as the strong favorites in the tournament. That said, this year’s Olympics is arguably the strongest international basketball competition in history, as there are a number of quality contenders ready to challenge the United States’ basketball supremacy.

Among them is Serbia, which is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and they just so happen to be part of the same group (Group C) as the United States along with South Sudan and Puerto Rico. While the two teams met in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi that saw Team USA cruise to a win, the intensity figures to ramp up when they meet on Sunday in Lille for the first game of the group stage.