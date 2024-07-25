The USA Basketball men’s team is looking for its fifth straight Olympics gold medal, as the star-studded roster led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant (pending his return from a calf strain) has made their way to Paris as the strong favorites in the tournament. That said, this year’s Olympics is arguably the strongest international basketball competition in history, as there are a number of quality contenders ready to challenge the United States’ basketball supremacy.
Among them is Serbia, which is led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and they just so happen to be part of the same group (Group C) as the United States along with South Sudan and Puerto Rico. While the two teams met in an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi that saw Team USA cruise to a win, the intensity figures to ramp up when they meet on Sunday in Lille for the first game of the group stage.
How To Watch
Date: Sunday, July 28
Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
After back-to-back close calls to close out their showcase slate against South Sudan and Germany, Team USA will be looking to make a statement in the opener against a fellow medal contender. On the other side, Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, and the rest of the Serbian squad will be hoping to prove they’re a genuine threat for gold in what should be a highly entertaining matchup.