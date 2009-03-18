I can fix the NCAA play-in problem

First of all, congratulations Morehead State! Yesterday you were a fantasyland in the dreams of every man, and today you’re in the NCAA Tournament. But here’s the kicker — you won your conference tournament, and yet you still had to play another game to actually get into the Big Dance. Arizona, Wisconsin and Dayton … they’re in and had to do nothing. Forget about Morehead State; what is Alabama State thinking right now?
While I definitely don’t believe that either of those play-in teams could beat any of the other at-large teams that I mentioned above, what’s right is right and they earned the opportunity to be included.
Even teams like Coppin Stare (’08) and Oakland (’05), who both had losing records, earned their spot because they both won their conference tournament. Like Kurtis Blow said, “These are the breaks — break it up, break it up, break it up, breakdown.”
Last week in the Dime office we kicked around some ideas about how we could solve this problem, of teams whose “automatic” bid wasn’t so automatic. AK was talking about having the play-in game be between the last at-large team to get in and the first team out; so in this year’s field, something like Arizona vs. St. Mary’s, or Dayton vs. Providence. The winner would receive a 12-seed or a 13-seed, and the problem would be solved.
Agreed, but let’s take this one step further because we all know there’s always more than one team who gets snubbed.
What if the play-in game became the play-in tournament? Let’s not go crazy, but let’s say four teams. This year we could go with Arizona, Providence, St. Mary’s and Creighton. The four teams would travel to the city where the No. 1 overall seed is playing, just like the current set-up, and would compete in a mini-tournament for that final spot, a 12-seed or 13-seed.
First of all, people would be 100 percent more inclined to watch these games as opposed to Alabama State/Morehead State. And second of all, it solves all the snub debates. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. What about that fifth team? Listen, there’s always going to be another snub waiting in line to cash in their check, but at some point you have to draw the line. Penn State and Auburn, you let Ohio State and Mississippi State win your respective conference tournaments. If you cared about getting in, you wouldn’t have let that happen. So therefore, it’s not my problem!
(On another note, don’t be surprised when Western Kentucky makes their second straight Sweet 16 appearance. Illinois and Gonzaga shouldn’t be a problem for a team that beat Louisville by 14 earlier this year. Yeah, that really happened!)
Dumb. So your basically asking these teams to win 9 games for a National Championship? Some of these 11-13 seeds are your Cindarellas ever every year but thats not gonna happen b/c they aren’t going to have the legs b/c you have them playing so many games.
I like the last-in/first-out idea for a play-in game. And by making them a 12 or 13 seed, it increases the chance for them to upset a 4/5 seed and become a good story — now it’s just the play-in winner inevitably getting destroyed by the No. 1 seed.
Now if only Matty D can fix the college football playoff problem…
And to determine who should be in the play in tourney, we should totally have a play in game, which we will inevitably have a problem with somewhere down the line and turn into a tourney as well. Then there will be three tourney’s and we’ll end up with this enver ending spiral of tournements!
I like it the way it is, if Alabama St and Morehead St had each gotten a 16 seed, they would both get smoked. This way they have a shot to win a game and advance. What’s wrong with having a shot at a win before you get smacked by the big boys?
Or why don’t we put every team in the country in the biggest tournament ever known to man. This way the whole season could be a one and doen tourney…LOL
@ Kevin
Do you think Providence, St. Mary’s, Creighton, and/or any other bubble team would have a problem with having to win 8 games if it gave them an opportunity to actually be in the tourney? Or do you think they were content with cleaning out their lockers this past weekend?
And its (1) 12-seed or 13-seed…not every single one. Law of averages says there’s still a pretty good chance that an 11-13 seed pulls off an upset.
Think before you speak.
I think they should just keep it at 64 the way it was before the mountain west came about. Four groups of 16 with the winner of each conference but now there should be THIRTY THREE at larges. There’s no reason chief kickingstallionsims shouldn’t be getting dunked on by d. blair or thabeet in the first round. They won their conference they deserve to get their butts kicked by one of the big dogs. I don’t want to say it but i think the women’s bracket got this one right…
The conference championship grants an automatic berth in the Tourney, but that doesn’t mean that at-larges are either less deserving of bids or even higher seeds. Remember, only one conference champion has a number 1 seed this year. The NCAA Tourney should look at the entire resume of a team from start to finish, not just their success in the conference tourney. This method should be applied at the top of the field as well as the bottom.
By making the last-team-in and the first-team-out play each other in the play-in game, you are making higher seeded teams play each other to get a spot in the first round while lower seeded teams are already in that round. Admittedly, it is groundbreaking, but it is also bizarre.