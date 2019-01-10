Getty Image

Disney’s purchase of much of the 21st Century Fox empire, including their film studios and television holdings, was a major merger in the entertainment world and could, possibly, allow for certain Disney franchises (namely the Marvel Cinematic Universe) to expand to include Fox’s holdings.

On the sports side of things, many were excited about the possibility of ESPN taking over Fox’s regional sports networks, but the Department of Justice shot down Disney acquiring those 22 networks, noting the competition in the cable sports arena required ESPN not to hold that great of a monopoly on the airwaves. As such, they are now up for grabs as ESPN must sell off those networks, while Fox pared its holdings down to its news networks, FS1 and FS2, and Fox broadcast network.

There are plenty of interested suitors for the networks, which include Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket in Los Angeles, YES Network in New York, and plenty of other regional networks serving some major markets. Amazon, Sinclair, and numerous others are reportedly sniffing around at potentially buying some or all of the networks, but so is Ice Cube through his basketball league, the BIG3.