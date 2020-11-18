Even Squad Member Ilhan Omar Is Looking For Scoops From ESPN’s Woj

There are many people who work extremely hard on the night of the NBA Draft. Among them is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who will oftentimes tweet out the pick prior to NBA commissioner Adam Silver — although he did have to get creative with this one year.

This Draft, in particular, is slated to be fascinating, because there is no consensus No. 1 pick and a whole bunch of rumors flying around about which players and picks will get moved in the coming hours. That makes someone like Woj’s job all the more interesting for those of us sitting at home, and one Minnesota Timberwolves fan in particular wants to know if anything’s going to happen.

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and let Wojnarowski know that if he has any fun scoops he’s trying to report out, he can go ahead and shoot her a DM.

So @wojespn… whatcha hearing? I promise not to tell. My DMs are open. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 18, 2020

The Timberwolves, of course, are a fun team to follow on Wednesday evening because they have the No. 1 pick and no clear-cut best answer for what to do with it. As we’ve laid out in the past, there are pros and cons to just about every decision they can make, especially because none of the perceived top-3 players in this class — LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman — are perfect fits on their roster for one reason or another.

Anyway, Wojnarowski ended up liking this tweet, which I can only assume means he knows something monumentally big is going to happen and is going to reach out. Or maybe he’s just happier with this interaction with a member of Congress than his last one.