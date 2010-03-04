A whole lot of things didn’t make sense about last night’s Grizzlies/Hornets game. It didn’t make sense that Mike Conley (26 pts, 7 asts, 5 stls) was sticking jumpers like Mark Price. It didn’t make sense that Darren Collison (17 pts, 14 asts, 5 stls) and Marcus Thornton (24 pts) kept playing like the best backcourt in the League. It didn’t make sense that Emeka Okafor had one whole rebound. It didn’t make sense that Aaron Gray and Hamed Haddadi guarded each other for about 10 minutes and the sport of basketball wasn’t set back 30 years. But most improbable thing, according to one Hornets’ announcer, was the shot that eventually won Memphis the game … Down two with 1:20 remaining, the Grizzlies were inbounding with three seconds on the shot clock. For some reason the designed play had Zach Randolph (23 pts, 11 rebs) popping to the perimeter, and for some reason he got the ball out there. Z-Bo had to launch a 28-footer over two defenders, which he banked in like he meant to. Hornets analyst Gil McGregor kept saying “ridiculous” over and over again like he’d just been traumatized. On the replay, the other announcer called it, “Improbable to the Nth degree!” … That wasn’t the end for New Orleans. Marc Gasol committed a silly three-shot foul on Peja, whose free throws brought N.O. within two before Conley went to the line with 10 seconds left. The Hornets didn’t have any timeouts, but as the play-by-play guy stressed, “Jeff Bower no doubt has a play drawn up.” You’d think so, right? But when Conley bricked both FT’s, James Posey grabbed the rebound and went flying downcourt in front of his teammates, looking down while he was dribbling so he wouldn’t have seen if anybody was open. Then Posey jumped and tried a mid-air pass to Thornton, but threw it right to Rudy Gay. Game over … Earlier in the fourth, Zach was all alone on a breakaway and blew an ugly finger roll. “Randolph looked like Mortimer on that one,” McGregor said … Kevin Martin hosted his old team in Houston, while Carl Landry brought his new squad to his old gym. You could tell which team won just by watching those two. Landry (22 pts, 10 rebs) was having fun: laughing when he dunked on ex-teammates, chatting them up on the bench, and playing like he had something to prove. On the other hand, K-Mart (14 pts, 3-13 FG) never seemed comfortable. Some of his shots didn’t even hit rim … Eight seconds left, Houston was down two with the ball. Aaron Brooks tried driving past Tyreke Evans (9 pts, 4-22 FG), but ‘Reke poked the ball out and appeared to have a clean steal. The refs called foul, but then Brooks missed one of the free throws. After Landry added two free throws, Brooks missed a wide-open three at the buzzer … Landry still has the shoes he was wearing with the Rockets, but Sacramento’s equipment manager has covered the red parts with black marker … D-League call-up Will Conroy checked into the game for the Rockets and immediately fired a three. “That was a heat check. He thought he was still hot,” Clyde Drexler giggled. “From what, warm-ups?” cracked his partner … Joey Dorsey is unnecessarily jacked. His shoulders are so wide, you could spell out “Sacramento, California, Kings” on the front of his warm-up shirt and every letter would fit … Playing without Jason Kidd (rest), the Mavs unexpectedly got all they could handle from the Wolves. Rodrigue Beaubois and J.J. Barea split time at the point, and both got buckets from Jonny Flynn (19 pts). Minnesota was down one with 19 seconds left when Shawn Marion was assigned to guard Flynn, and Matrix forced him into missing a tough runner that was the Wolves’ last good chance … Nuggets/Thunder was supposed to be the game of the night, but Denver went bonkers during a stretch covered some of the third and fourth quarters and led by 40 at one point. Carmelo (30 pts) topped Kevin Durant (19 pts) in their much-anticipated shootout, and the Nuggets won by 29 … Other stat lines from Wednesday: Paul Pierce scored 27 as Boston routed Charlotte; Amar’e Stoudemire posted 30 points and 14 boards to beat the Clippers; LeBron went for 26 and 14 dimes to beat the Nets; David Lee had 21 points, 18 boards, 8 assists and 3 steals in New York’s win over Detroit, while T-Mac added 21 points, 7 boards, 8 dimes and 3 steals; Danny Granger dropped 30, but Indiana got routed in Portland; Ersan Ilyasova put up 19 points and 10 boards to lead Milwaukee over Washington; Marvin Williams scored 21 to lead Atlanta past Philly; and Dwight Howard‘s 28 points and 12 boards helped Orlando crush the Warriors … Crazy play where Dwight swatted C.J. Watson‘s layup off the backboard so hard, the ricochet hurt Jameer Nelson‘s hand, then bounced past midcourt, where J.J. Redick picked it up for a breakaway layup … We’re out like Haddadi vs. Gray …
@ Royal
Always gets you a good low-post position.
Crazy play where Dwight swatted C.J. Watson’s layup off the backboard so hard, the ricochet hurt Jameer Nelson’s hand bounce past midcourt, where J.J. Redick picked it up for a breakaway layup.
Huh? The hand bounced?
JJ! (still haven’t fixed that comment too short error?)
i repeat what i said yesterday: proof read!
but i saw that play and it was sick
How about showing love to Shane Battier with the 7 blocks!
Mamba and Flash tonight! And NO work on Friday too.
Cool! No racist comments today!
LOLZ at the “trading places” humor. you’ve definitely gotta be over 45 to have that as a go-to joke.
Okay, am I the only one that thinks Daren Collison is doing exactly what Chris Paul would be doing if he weren’t injured? I have been a HUGE fan of Paul’s ever since his first couple games at Wake, and I didn’t really think Collison would be a great pro – but the kid is running the Hornets and doing it with some amazing numbers.
It’s nice to see Amare Stoudemire trying. How that beast was averaging just 20 and 8 for most of the year is something terrible. That offense is set up for him to put up 30 and 15, and if he just tried, he could have amazing stats. I’ve watched him a couple times over the past few games, and he looks like something clicked for him. Maybe he’s trying to play for a max contract somewhere else next season???
Evans, 4 for 22, you guys are right, that’s all you need to say about that.
I don’t know about everyone else, but it’s nice to see T-Mac putting up numbers, and playing pretty well. I don’t know what they guy ever did to grab hate from hoops fans, but he doesn’t get much love. When he was healthy, at the top of his game, he was one of the most unstoppable players in the league. Here’s to hoping he gets back to being that guy on a nightly basis…
t-mac’s day is past. from here on out he’s on old penny hardaway level, not old mj with the wiz level. Last i saw he got abused by delonte “no meds” west! Amare is the best low post scorer in the game. He got more bounce than booze, more moves than Howard, and more juice in his knees than Garnett and Duncan.
TMac and Bill Walker working it in the same backcourt. Just last season those two almost kicked each other’s ass during a preseason game…
Dime ,
Didn’t TMac start at pg last night? I thought I read that somewhere.
There are some dumbass people on here that cant recognize basketball talent..for a dude like Tmac to have a 2 year lay off due to injuries and be starting and productive..Its gone take a minute for him to gain explosiveness again,but he cant still get u 20 to 40 on any given night, I fuckin hate how we build these supertars up, and when they go down for injuries (tryin to impress fans btw) they start talkin shit and move on to the next one. Let alone these guys are athletes, if it were regular fans with these types of injuries, they asses would be crippled or rolling around in a wheelchair r sum shit, its takes alot to come back from serious injuries and comeback to play against the best athletes in the world. Vince,Gilbert,Amare,Grant Hill,Tmac..its pretty remarkable for them to comeback from career ending injuries and still have their names and prescence felt in this league… these days fans r filled with too much BITCHASSNES!!!!
In other basketball news:
Brittney Griner, the 6’8″ freshman phenom in womens basketball lost her cool and tried to take some girls head off last night. It was bound to happen as everyone seems to play her extra physical to try and throw her off her game.
[www.youtube.com]
Though it was a wild punch, she landed fairly clean. I guess balling ain’t the only thing she can do like a man. lol .
Love the part when the girl who got hit is on the bench trying to explain why she got hit. She should be mad at her coach for telling her to do the $h!t in the first place.
James Posey is on my personal Sh*t List until further notice. There’s no way he should have even been in the game. Bower had already benched him twice for giving up like 3 and-1s in a minute. Then he puts him back out there in crunch time after what is, quite possibly, the worst game I’ve ever seen from him. And… he loses the game.
Come to think of it, Bower can be on my Shitlist too…
ATTN ALL,
whom should win the NBA Most Improved Player Award?
early on, it seemed like a one man race with Carl Landry. But you had to give certain votes to Marc Gasol. And how can anyone not vote for Russell Westbrook.
damn. I’m torn.
who should be the 2009-2010 NBA Most Improved Player?!!?
What kind of line-up would have T-mac at the pg position that’s fucked up and u know what else is fucked up Amare’s numbers I mean a few seasons ago he was a bonafide 28ppg 12rpg 2bpg every night and this season he’s only averaging 20ppg 8rpg for the season I mean these numbers he’s putting up now is what he should have been doing all season.
I know it’s just one day but this makes me think:
TMac 21, 7, and 8
Landry 20 and 10
Kevin Martin 14(3-13)
Houston traded the first two players for the third player. Geniuses!
Where are all those ‘Told ya T-Mac can still play’ cats again? Seriously?
First Off: 20 Year Anniversary of Hank Gathers going down. Dude was a monster for Loyola and led the nation in scoring and rebounding and put up 48 against Shaq and LSU weeks before going down on the basketball court. Still remember their run in the tourney with Bo Kimble shooting FTs left handed in tribute, and they spanked the Fab Five but ulimately beaten by UNLV.
@Posterboy – its not BITCHASSNES its called reality. Where was your post about TMac when he went scoreless and had to take games off. He’ll never be back to that level, you need a reality check. Dude was a top 3-5 player in the league but he’s not even a starter now. You probably say the same thing about AI, now he’s clocked out and he had more game than TMac at this juncture.
Yeah, surprised you aint mentioned Shane’s D.
He blocked like 15 of Tyreke’s layups.
All blow outs last night.
BLOW OUTS = GUARANTEED MUHNEE*
*if you picked right. It was only 2 or 3 close ones
Mavs game shouldn’t have been that close.
Memph/NO – ok, acceptable…should’ve been a PICK
And of course, I would’ve went with da Griz.
Emeka pulled down 1 board. N***S is stealing NBA checks
Individual Comparison for hit-say and iggles-gay:
NATE —
5/8 FGS, 4/6 3s, 4 reebies, 3 helpers, 20 min, 16 POINTS
HOUSE – 5/7 FGS, 2/3 3s, 1 reebie, 2 helpers, 17 POINTS
Kinda close in production. Maybe it’s just me but Nate’s impact is absolutely huge whereas Eddie’s is absolutely blah.
Shhh, on the low, Rashard be killin’ em!
Shhh, on the low, Jameer is looking like he was looking last year before Dampier obliterated his shoulder.
I have to admit, this makes me even more of a FAN of his game but, eh, watching LEBRON run point is ALL THAT!
Let me re-phrase, watching Bron run point is THEE SH**!!
Him coming down court, flanked by 4 “Jamario” types is like watching a pack of lions run into a pack of gerbils.
Tribute to Hank on youtube
[www.youtube.com]
Also on ESPN Classic they are showing Loyola games today including the Michigan/Loyola game from the tournament.
I was reading about Hank Gathers the other day.. Dude had a heart of gold.. sad to lose someone who was so talented AND personable..
And crazy he dropped those #’s on Shaqs head.. i thought Shaq was INVINCIBLE when he played for LSU.. ManChildBoar lol now i want to see that replay.. grabbing 20 boards over any era Shaq is nuts..
RIP..
@ Heckler
Ima go with Gasol..
Kid was supposed to be NOBODY and is right around 15&10.. Nice..
Westbrook and Landry been good to but we all already knew Westbrook would come along and Landry has always been a VERY good bench player if anything..
It’s funny how cats can defend their favorite players, but not the guys who actually put in work
AI complained himself out of Philly, he complained himself out of Detroit, he complained himself out of Memphis and now he quit, albeit for legitimate reasons, and people are sad for him
McGrady played through injuries for a few seasons, shut it down last season, tried to come back this season, got shut down, complained then shut up and now is balling for the Knicks
The man is playing after a major injury, like someone else said and people are treating him like he just up and left the game! It makes no sense, AI has been healthy, but has also been the epitome of a bad athlete and Dime even ran a story about a missed photo shoot (!), but people treat AI like he can’t walk again! Give McGrady, Amare, Grant Hill, Al Jeff, etc the respect they deserve and stop treating these primadonnas like they did something!
Iso I thought the same thing after checking the stats last night.
Houston is deserving what they get though. I actually want Landry to do so well and glad he is having fun with his new squad. Happy to see T-Mac drop the occasional 20 or so also.
At this point with the Rockets I am so upset about the way they have done things, I am kinda just looking forward to a new outlook next season. I mean I am rooting them on but if and when they lose I don’t feel bad this year, not even upset. They made their bed, hope they sleep well.
@26 Perfectly said.
@ Claw
What Fab Five of Michigan are you talking about? If you mean Webber / Howard / Rose / Jackson / King, you have the wrong year. They played in 91-92. Bo Kimble’s final year was 89-90. That’s two seasons of separation.
@Ekstor – You are correct, it was the year after they won the NCAA championship. That game is on ESPN Classic today, I DVRd that game because it was emotional and unreal how many 3s they were hitting.
That was the team that had Glen Rice and Rumeal Robinson that won the title, can’t remember the bigs.