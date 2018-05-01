Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers weren’t expected to make the playoffs this season, as this was supposed to be the first year in a rebuild following the departure of Paul George.

However, Victor Oladipo made sure they overachieved, landing in the 5-seed in the East and pushing the Cavaliers to a Game 7 before LeBron James ultimately overwhelmed them. The Pacers are the latest team to find surprising success, but how they proceed will be important to whether they actually build on that or allow this to be their ceiling, as happened in Miami and Portland.

Part of that challenge falls on GM Kevin Pritchard to continue tweaking and upgrading the roster, but part of it falls on Victor Oladipo to make sure this year’s All-Star level is his new normal and not just a fluke. Oladipo is ready to get back to work, but Pritchard and the Pacers wanted to be sure he understood the importance of being the Pacers’ new leader. To hammer that home, Pritchard played Oladipo some Milli Vanilli in his exit interview to make a point.