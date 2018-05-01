The Pacers Played Milli Vanilli For Victor Oladipo’s Exit Interview To Make A Weird Point

05.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers weren’t expected to make the playoffs this season, as this was supposed to be the first year in a rebuild following the departure of Paul George.

However, Victor Oladipo made sure they overachieved, landing in the 5-seed in the East and pushing the Cavaliers to a Game 7 before LeBron James ultimately overwhelmed them. The Pacers are the latest team to find surprising success, but how they proceed will be important to whether they actually build on that or allow this to be their ceiling, as happened in Miami and Portland.

Part of that challenge falls on GM Kevin Pritchard to continue tweaking and upgrading the roster, but part of it falls on Victor Oladipo to make sure this year’s All-Star level is his new normal and not just a fluke. Oladipo is ready to get back to work, but Pritchard and the Pacers wanted to be sure he understood the importance of being the Pacers’ new leader. To hammer that home, Pritchard played Oladipo some Milli Vanilli in his exit interview to make a point.

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSVICTOR OLADIPO

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 day ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP