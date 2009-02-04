Is Carmelo Anthony the Best Small Forward in the West?

He thinks so. In fact, there’s no doubt in Carmelo Anthony‘s mind that he’s the best three in the West.

“I’m the only one out here in the West,” Anthony said Tuesday. “Can you name one better?”

To say that he’s the “only one” in the West is a bit of a fallacy. Tracy McGrady, Ron Artest, Josh Howard, Kevin Durant, and Rudy Gay might not be better than ‘Melo, but they’re elite small forwards too.



With ‘Melo pretty much locking up that top spot, the best question is who takes No. 2? I’m not just saying this to make Austin happy, but I think that Kevin Durant could claim that spot. He’s averaging 25 points per night, shooting 48% from the field. He’s made some other big strides since his rookie year, as he’s now wetting close to 42% of his tries from three, and his rebounds are up too to 6.7 per night.

