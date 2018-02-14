Getty Image

Dwyane Wade says that everyone is happy now that the trade deadline has passed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. For Wade, that meant he had to head back to Miami. For Isaiah Thomas, it was a trade to Los Angeles and a fresh start with the Lakers.

Thomas says he’s got his “joy back” now that he’s in LA and getting another chance, and now that everyone has moved on we’re learning more about the situation in Cleveland that everyone left behind.

And according to FS1’s Chris Broussard, it was a difficult relationship between LeBron James and Thomas that sparked much of the concern for the Cavs. He spoke to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed on Wednesday and said he’s heard the relationship between the two was strained.