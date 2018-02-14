Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Felt LeBron James Talked Down To Him In Cleveland

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.14.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade says that everyone is happy now that the trade deadline has passed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. For Wade, that meant he had to head back to Miami. For Isaiah Thomas, it was a trade to Los Angeles and a fresh start with the Lakers.

Thomas says he’s got his “joy back” now that he’s in LA and getting another chance, and now that everyone has moved on we’re learning more about the situation in Cleveland that everyone left behind.

And according to FS1’s Chris Broussard, it was a difficult relationship between LeBron James and Thomas that sparked much of the concern for the Cavs. He spoke to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed on Wednesday and said he’s heard the relationship between the two was strained.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASLeBron James

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP