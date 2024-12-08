After missing some time earlier this season after a hard fall on a dunk attempt, Ja Morant proclaimed that his high-flying days were over. In his first game back, Morant threw down a big dunk and said that was his one for the year, seemingly proving his point with a very gentle two-handed dunk, simply dropping the ball in the hoop, on a fastbreak against Dallas.

After that game, Morant doubled down on his commitment to not dunking, saying he’s “dead serious” and is prioritizing his health over highlights. However, old habits die hard, especially when you are as explosive an athlete as Morant, and on Saturday night in Boston, Morant decided a matchup with the defending champs was worthy of breaking his no dunking rule.

On a baseline drive in the third quarter in Boston, Morant rose up and threw down one of the most ridiculous dunks of the year, as he had to double clutch mid-air after Kristaps Porzingis rotated over, but still pulled the ball back up for a filthy reverse finish.

It’s very funny that he does this the same week he insists he’s not dunking anymore, and I’m very glad he’s broke his own rule here, because this is a truly insane dunk. It is one of the most impressive in-game dunks you’ll ever see, particularly considering the shot-blocker he has to evade mid-air to throw it down — with extra credit for a two-handed reverse finish, which has always been my personal favorite.