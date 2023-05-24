In the aftermath of a post that Ja Morant made to his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, authorities in Memphis conducted a welfare check on the Memphis Grizzlies star and learned that Morant is “fine.” Morant posted a series of images to his Story where he expressed love to both of his parents and his daughter, before posting an image of himself being interviewed with the caption “bye.”

According to TMZ, this led to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sending officers to Morant’s home, where they learned there reason for Morant’s posts.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said cops went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee shortly after Morant shared the concerning messages on his Instagram page … and they say he told them simply “that he is taking a break from social media.”

You can see the posts in question, which have since been deleted from his IG Story, right here. The news of the welfare check comes in the aftermath of the Grizzlies suspending Morant from all team activities and the NBA announcing an investigation into a video that made the rounds on social media of the All-Star guard brandishing a firearm while sitting in a car earlier this month. It was the second time since March that a video of Morant holding a gun appeared on social media.