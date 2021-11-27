The Memphis Grizzlies‘ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night saw Ja Morant go down early on in the proceedings with an injury. During the first quarter of action, Morant attempted to corral a ball that had gotten away from him and was immediately met by a pair of defenders.

One of them, John Collins, reached in to try and poke the ball away, but Morant was able to keep it away from him. Somehow in this interaction, though, Morant’s left leg buckled, and he immediately found himself to put any sort of weight on it. While he got rid of the ball immediately, he hobbled around before going down and getting tended to by the medical staff. He eventually made his way into the locker room with some help and his left leg unable to support any weight.

Ja Morant exited the game after an apparent leg injury Hope he's OK 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M8Za8KST9x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021

Grizzlies star Ja Morant got helped to the locker room, putting no pressure on his left leg. He limped off the floor in the middle of a play in obvious pain. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 27, 2021

The Grizzlies eventually determined that Morant suffered a knee injury and he will not be able to return.

Update: Ja Morant has a left knee injury and won’t return for @memgrizz https://t.co/h8cFVokymg — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) November 27, 2021

Morant has been the engine powering Memphis this season and has looked like a candidate to make his first All-Star team this winter. The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant is putting up career-best marks in scoring and rebounding while continuing to distribute at a high level, averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 minutes per game for the upstart Grizzlies.