Ja Morant Should Have Been The Unanimous Rookie Of The Year

There are a plenty of reasons why the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans could’ve felt bitter about the way things played out in Orlando. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, all signs pointed to them hanging on to the No. 8 spot in the West and securing what we might all assume would’ve been the first of many playoff appearances to come for one of the league’s most exciting up-and-coming squads.

Of course, that’s not how things played out. To be fair, the Grizzlies had the same opportunity as everyone else in Orlando. The Bubble leveled the playing field, and a combination of bizarro occurrences conspired against them in their quest for the postseason — I mean, who could’ve possibly anticipated the Suns’ Cinderella run through the seeding games?

And the Grizzlies certainly earned their share of the blame. They lost four games in a row to start, digging themselves a hole they were never quite able to climb out of, despite finally rediscovering their swagger in the play-in game and giving the Blazers all they could handle before falling short.

Through all of this, rookie sensation Ja Morant took up the mantel as the new face of the franchise and staked his claim as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. He was spectacular for Memphis this season, leading all rookies in both scoring (17.6) and assists (6.9) on better than 49 percent shooting and was one of the best clutch performers in the league, finishing sixth among all players in fourth quarter scoring at 7.3 points.

So it was little surprise that the fledgling point god ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, earning 99 out of a possible 100 first-place votes. That’s right: 99 out of 100. And don’t think for a minute that Morant didn’t take notice. In fact, he had a message for that lone dissenting voter on Friday, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I want to shoot a direct message to them and thank them for motivating me even more to do more on the floor and be better and do whatever I can to help my team in a basketball game,” Morant said. “So if anyone knows who that is, let me know.”

The other first-place vote getter? Zion Williamson. Zion, of course, was the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and entered the league as perhaps the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James. That anticipation, to be clear, was 100 percent justified. Zion is one of the most explosive athletes we’ve ever seen in the league. Even before he arrived in the NBA, his highlight package was already one for the ages, and even beyond all of the flash that the dunks and spectacular blocks provide, he is a really good, really smart basketball player.

But a truncated rookie season, due to injury, took him out of the running for ROY in most voters’ minds. And that’s taking into account his incredible run over the 19 games he played before the shutdown, during which he averaged 23.6 points on 58.9 percent shooting and showed tantalizing flashes of what we can expect from him as his career gets off the ground.