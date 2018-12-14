Jabari Parker Is ‘Not Expecting’ His Removal From The Bulls’ Rotation To Be Permanent

12.14.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Things in Chicago get stranger by the day.

It’s been a tumultuous transition from former head coach Fred Hoiburg, who was fired after the Chicago Bulls got off to a 5-19 start to the season, to interim head coach Jim Boylen. The team lost by 56 points to the Boston Celtics, a franchise record. Then the players almost decided to boycott a practice due to Boylen’s penchant for things like running suicides, push-ups and a lack of days off. And in the latest bit of Bulls drama, Boylen has decided to yank the team’s prize free agent acquisition from Chicago’s regular rotation.

Jabari Parker, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal over the summer to play for his hometown team, played just four minutes in a loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, a game that was played in Mexico City. Afterward, sources told ESPN that there isn’t going to be much room for Parker in the rotation moving forward. As one might expect, Parker was taken off guard by the move.

