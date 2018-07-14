Getty Image

Jabari Parker went into the offseason facing an uncertain future, as the Milwaukee Bucks had a decision to make about his career. Parker, though just 23, had endured a major injury and started just three games last season, and the Bucks had the chance to walk away from Parker in restricted free agency and start over.

Parker was frustrated by a lack of playing time in the postseason, and his future with the team was labeled as “uncertain” by many, including Parker himself. The talk surrounding Parker was that a change was needed, and that a number of teams would be willing to take a chance on him in a potential free agency.

It was reported on Friday that Parker would like to play for the Bulls, and a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicated that there was movement on a deal. That certainly ended up being the case. Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times reported early Saturday that Parker’s qualifying offer from the Bucks had, indeed, been declined and that Parker would sign a two-year deal with the Bulls.