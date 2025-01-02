Jaden Ivey Was Stretchered Off The Court After A Gruesome Leg Injury

The Detroit Pistons have taken a step forward this year, going from one of the league’s worst teams to a Play-In contender in the Eastern Conference through the first third of the season. As the calendar turns to 2025, there is optimism in Detroit about the way the team is trending, as they seem to be building a solid core.

Cade Cunningham headlines that group, but Jaden Ivey has emerged as a quality backcourt mate for Cunningham, averaging 17.4 points per game this season on career-best efficiency (45.3 percent shooting overall and 39.2 percent from three). On Wednesday against the Magic, Ivey was having a sensational night, scoring 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting before disaster struck when Orlando guard Cole Anthony dove for a loose ball and crashed into Ivey, rolling up his left leg in a gruesome injury (video here, but warning it is graphic).

Ivey was on the floor for some time surrounded by players from both teams while being attended to by the medical staff and was eventually taken off the court on a stretcher, with towels over his injured leg. Anthony was extremely emotional on the court after what was a freak accident when he was just trying to go for the ball that led to what appeared to be a serious injury for the young Pistons guard. Hopefully Ivey will be able to make a full recovery and pick up where he left off this season whenever he is able to return to the court.