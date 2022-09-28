Jalen Suggs Is Already An Elite Guard Defender

The immediate returns on a trip to Jalen Suggs’ Basketball-Reference profile might elicit waves of concern when greeted by the .361/.214/.773 slash line he produced as a rookie. His 11.8 points on 45.5 percent true shooting are troubling. Among erratic ball control, shortcomings as a vertical athlete in traffic, and hibernating outside jumper, the development of his scoring arsenal and the accompanying areas he must refine to facilitate that maturation are the priorities moving forward.

Sure, Suggs didn’t rival his peers from the 2021 Draft during his rookie season, as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Scottie Barnes all registered better inaugural campaigns. And yet, it would be misguided to broadly label his first year a disappointment when viewed on its own, away from the heights those aforementioned players reached.

More than anything, the simplest remedy for a gigantic step forward in 2022-23 will be renewed health. Dealing with a few different injuries, Suggs played just 48 games, tied for 26th-most among his fellow draftees. When the 21-year-old did play, however, he maintained the class’ theme of advanced defensive chops up and down the board. So many members of the 2021 Draft hinted at All-Defensive Team promise — Mobley, Herbert Jones, Quentin Grimes, Davion Mitchell, etc. Suggs belongs in that grouping.

While his scoring numbers may frighten folks, the film and a slew of the defensive numbers should cast those fears into the ether and replace them with hope. He was absolutely one of the NBA’s top rookie defenders, and if you remove the rookie label, he’s already a clear plus league-wide, primed to further ascent the hierarchy of guard stoppers. His plus-2.2 Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus ranked 28th overall and second among rookies, trailing just Mobley (plus-2.3), who looks like he could be a legitimately generational defender.

What makes Suggs unique among this class of guard defenders is how multifaceted his talents are. Other excellent rookie guard defenders, like Mitchell and Ayo Dosunmu, lasered in on the ball. Suggs doesn’t quite match them there, but he does exceed them in his all-around services. His closeouts are jarringly disciplined. He rarely dashes past shooters and remains involved after recovering, often anticipating angles downhill and promptly erasing them to blot out any former advantage.

The final clip there is my favorite. Suggs camps at the nail to barricade the drive and invite a pass from Spencer Dinwiddie. He angles his closeout to funnel help toward Franz Wagner, stays down on multiple shot fakes, and mirrors Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s movements, preventing any room for a shot, slash, or threatening pass. Full of paramount subtleties, that’s the stuff of veterans. He put on a clinic in how to execute that at 20 years old.

Suggs’ functional strength is arguably his best athletic trait. The fluidity with which he decelerates and preserves his balance on those closeouts underlines his core strength. It’s also evident in his on-ball chops. He applies his torso like a buffer to counter ball-handlers without falling for foul-baiting chicanery. Many young players will instinctively extend their hands as a reaction to movement and accrue unnecessary fouls. Suggs’ first thought is to absorb contact with his midsection, which protects him from sacrificing space and can even knock opponents off-kilter.