The Denver Nuggets dropped their second straight game in rather disappointing fashion on Monday night, losing to the Warriors after a 52-point explosion from Stephen Curry. Of much greater concern than a couple lackluster performances in the regular season was seeing star guard Jamal Murray go down with an apparent left knee injury with under a minute to play as Denver tried to claw their way back into the game down seven.

Murray suffered the injury driving into traffic but not on any contact, as when he planted to take off his knee buckled and he immediately grabbed at it and fell to the floor in obvious pain before being helped to the locker room after refusing the wheelchair that was brought out.

Jamal Murray left the game after an injury to his left knee pic.twitter.com/ddEEMg9A4c — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2021

It is the opposite knee to the one Murray recently missed time with due to soreness, and the Nuggets have to be very concerned about the status of their budding star. Murray has been sensational of late, averaging 21.3 points per game on strong efficiency this season, and was one of the breakout stars of the Orlando Bubble, helping lead Denver to the Western Conference Finals. Losing Murray would be a serious blow to a Nuggets team who, prior to the last two games, had been looking once again like a contender in the West. While they’ve managed to have some success in Murray’s absence at times this season, he is such a significant part of their offense as their lead option on the perimeter, any significant knee injury would be a major hit to their hopes of another deep playoff run.

After the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone didn’t have an update on Murray beyond saying the locker room was “down” and they would wait on the MRI, and noted that the medical staff hadn’t placed him on a minutes restriction coming back from his right knee soreness.

Michael Malone has no real update on Jamal Murray. He's going to get an MRI to see what the injury is. "Very down locker room," Malone says. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 13, 2021