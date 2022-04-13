Jamal Murray has not played in an NBA game since suffering a torn ACL on April 12, 2021. Vague rumors of a potential season debut have floated, but no firm date or concrete news has been announced.

Days ahead of the Denver Nuggets’ first-round series with the Golden State Warriors, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said Murray’s decision as to whether he’ll play this year is “up to him.” Connelly said Murray debuting in the middle of the series is possible and that the 25-year-old guard is in the “red zone” with regard to a return.

Tim Connelly on @AltitudeSR says Jamal Murray’s in the “red zone” in terms of his return and whether or not he plays this season is “up to him.” A return in the middle of Denver’s first round series is a possibility too, per Connelly. MPJ remains behind Murray in his rehab. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 13, 2022

The end of that tweet notes Murray is ahead of Michael Porter Jr. in the rehab process. Porter has not played since Nov. 6 and underwent back surgery on Dec. 1. Despite the lengthy absences of their second- and third-best players, the Nuggets won 48 games this year and earned the No. 6 seed out West. Nikola Jokic is once again a leading MVP candidate after a magical regular season.

Of course, star guard Stephen Curry’s status is in flux for Golden State. An update was announced Tuesday and there’s a chance he’s ready for Game 1. He and the Warriors will kick off their first-round matchup against Denver on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on ABC.