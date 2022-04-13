There’s No Wrong Answer Among The Three Leading Candidates For NBA MVP

Many words, sensical or otherwise, have been spilled over the 2021-22 MVP race. Three candidates are under the spotlight: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. Nobody else approximates their performances. They’ve all ridden delightful campaigns to further stamp themselves into the league’s superstar pantheon and embolden their legacies.

Whoever your preference is among the three is entirely valid. None of them is a runaway favorite. I am not here to convince you of one over the other. I find such an endeavor frivolous and unnecessary. What I am here to do is celebrate these dudes. Each of them has ascended to MVP status in distinct signatures, which should reorient the conception of winning formulas.

Whenever a certain approach shepherds a prosperous run, whether it be individually or collectively, talking points about a dominant play-style best conducive to winning emerge. But the best play-style is always the one that tailors to your personnel and optimizes them; aiming to copy the blueprint of a different team with different circumstances often ends in disappointment.

As it pertains to these superstars, they’re all stressing the notion that one style is not preferable to another for winning. Playing your game sits chiefly among the recipe of success. They’re stalwarts in the MVP conversation, both this season and in the past, for wide-ranging reasons. Above all, you just need great players. Putting all your eggs into the basket of a specific archetype is a dangerous and generally fruitless endeavor.

Although an MVP is not a championship, I feel quite confident Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Embiid could all be the best players on a title team. Antetokounmpo, of course, has already accomplished that feat and owns a Finals MVP trophy to confirm it. In the event the other two joined him on that mantle, they’d achieve it by carving their own lane to the honor.

This season’s MVP crop illuminates the versatility of the league’s contemporary superstars and makes clear the multifaceted paths to greatness. Extend the parameters to other superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, and the theme of uniqueness persists. Perhaps, there are similar plans to build around them, but the foundation of a championship begins with these dudes and that foundation is discernibly varied for each.

Consider Jokic, the reigning MVP and the betting favorite to repeat. He’s arguably the league’s foremost playmaker, a wizard of a passer who anticipates openings before they exist or whirls dimes without even checking to see if the angle is available. As easily as he breathes, he darts no-look skip passes from the high post, tosses over-the-head feeds to cutters, and sails sky-high outlets to streaking teammates. He’s conditioned us to shrug at some of his awe-inspiring passes because another is imminent anyway.

He also wields the most dexterous hands in the Association, stripping ball-handlers in pick-and-rolls, deflecting aimless passes, and pinballing rebounds into his orbit. His rim protection and mobility may be limited, but those paws of his render him quite the defender and he’d look even better defensively if Denver’s point-of-attack options weren’t so unreliable.