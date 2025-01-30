These Are Your Reserves For The 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Last week, the NBA announced the 10 players who earned the distinction of being a starter in the 2025 All-Star Game. Fast-forward to today and the league rounded out the player pools from each conference, as the Inside the NBA crew announced the reserves from both the East and the West.

Eastern Conference

Jaylen Brown

Pascal Siakam

Darius Garland

Cade Cunningham

Evan Mobley

Damian Lillard

Tyler Herro

Western Conference

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Davis

James Harden

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Jalen Williams

Victor Wembanyama

This, of course, will not be the final list of players who participate in All-Star this year, as some of the names on this list will be out due to injury. There’s also the curious case of Victor Wembanyama, who was selected to the Rising Stars Challenge — because of the new format that the NBA has put together for All-Star, the winning Rising Stars team will get an invitation to play in the 4-team mini-tournament, and presumably, the team that has Wemby on it will have a pretty big advantage over everyone else, if he chooses to participate instead of doing the All-Star Game.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.