It’s been one heck of a year in Houston. Hopes were high after the team added Chris Paul via a trade in the offseason, but it’s still been a season that has raised eyebrows. Houston has the best record in the NBA at 64-16, and regardless of what happens in the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign, the Rockets have set the franchise record for the most wins in a year.

The team also has James Harden, who is the favorite to wrap up the first MVP award of his productive career. All of these honors and accolades are well-deserved, but in Harden’s eyes, they’re all hollow if the team isn’t able to win a ring.

Harden spoke to Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press and made it clear that he has one objective this season.