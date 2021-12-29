kevin durant james harden
Getty Image
DimeMag

James Harden Breaks Down How Kevin Durant Has Evolved Since Their Oklahoma City Days

TwitterAssociate Editor

While the Brooklyn Nets have struggled to stay healthy this season, the team still sits atop the Eastern Conference at 23-9. It’s a solid start, all things considered, for a squad with title-or-bust aspirations, and while they’re still waiting to have the services of Kyrie Irving, the 1-2 punch of Kevin Durant and James Harden have served as the Nets’ top scorers.

Brooklyn, of course, is not the first time the pair have been teammates, as Durant and Harden were running mates in Oklahoma City prior to the team’s decision to trade Harden to Houston. A little less than a decade later and both players have changed their games considerably, with Harden speaking to Malika Andrews of ESPN about how he’s seen his friend’s game evolve over the years.

“He’s overly polished,” Harden said. “Natural talent, he knows the spots he wants to get to and he’s gonna get there. And it’s not on the defender, it’s on him whether he makes the shot or misses the shot.”

When asked if Durant is the frontrunner for the league’s MVP award, Harden said that he “for sure” deserves the honor. On the year, Durant, who previously won an MVP award in 2014, is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 37 minutes per game.

