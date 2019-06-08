Getty Image

The subject of dominant champions meeting their demise has come up a few times over the last two weeks. The first example came in the world of Jeopardy!, where James Holzhauer’s record-breaking run came to an end when he fell into another trivia ace, Emma Boettcher. Now, there are questions about whether the Golden State Warriors have finally met their match atop the NBA’s mountaintop thanks to the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State fell in Game 4 on their home floor in rather stunning fashion, as the Raptors rode a monstrous third quarter to take down the champs, 105-92, and propel themselves to a 3-1 series lead. Now, the hobbled Warriors travel to Toronto to try and keep their three-peat hopes alive on Monday, even if it seems unlikely that happens right now.

Plenty of basketball fans are reflecting on a number of things in the time between the games, and that include Holzhauer, who used the Warriors’ struggles as a chance to relate to those who got annoyed with how he’d run up the score during his run.